Many American citizens were disappointed when the weather forecasting experts They made known the low possibilities of enjoying a White Christmas. However, many states still need to remain vigilant because heavy rain and snow storms expected in the coming days.

He winter in the United States has been wetter than normal and there have been significant rainfall in much of the territory. In fact, according to information from CNN, at least five people have died after a powerful storm will cause significant flooding on the west coast, which also left hundreds of homes without power supply.

Although, according to the forecasts, Starting this Tuesday the rains will begin to become less, it is still expected that several roads will continue to be flooded, so authorities are asking that in some cases people avoid traveling. They are also warning that delays will continue on flights that have so far been more than 1,200 and 500 canceled in the New York, Boston and Washington area.

The climate experts They explained that the storm is moving towards Canada, so the rains have decreased, but they are warning that they are still expected cold and even snowy temperatures in the next few days due to a storm system that will continue to affect a good part of the territory, so the flood alert for multiple communities remains in place, especially over New England.

The floods have reached such a level that they are considered the worst in at least a decade, and most northeastern rivers are expected to peak, reaching major flood stage this week. One of the reasons the situation is especially dire is because in some regions of New England heavy rain will fall on a layer of snow, causing rapid thaw and a increase in flooding.

In some cases, floods covered cars, leading to the deaths of several people in states such as Pennsylvania, South Carolina and New York. In addition to drivers stuck on roads in New Jersey, Connecticut and Maine.

The rains will continue.

Where will it snow in the United States?

On the other hand, it is also expected snowfall in western parts of New York and Pennsylvania along with areas of the Great Lakes and the Appalachians.

It is estimated that temperatures will fall to 30 or 40 degrees Fahrenheit, that is, to -1 and 4 degrees Celsius in much of the northeast, a situation that will be complicated because many homes will remain without electricity, mainly in Maine where, according to CNN, More than 425,000 people have been without power and, according to Central Maine Power, the return of electricity could take several days.

Strong storms marked the beginning of winter weather alerts in 10 states in the Great Lakes, Appalachia and the Northeast. So far, about a foot of snow has been recorded in northeastern parts of New York and Ohio, as well as in central Pennsylvania and West Virginia, where residents should be aware of warnings as gusts of wind are forecast from 80 kilometers per hour.