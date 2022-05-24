There are 30 states, out of 50, that have laws to establish that the minimum wage is higher than that stipulated by the federal government, which currently stands at $7.25 an hour. This list of states is joined by the District of Columbia, where the city of Washington is located.

Others like Georgia and Wyoming are the exception. In these two places they have a minimum set lower than the government: 5.15 dollars for every 60 minutes worked.

By 2022, 21 states have raised their employees’ minimum wages. New York has a plan to reach 15 dollars per hour in the next three years, for this every 12 months they add a little more to the figure.

Missouri, Michigan and New Mexico have a less ambitious plan in which they hope to hit the $12-an-hour barrier within the next five years.

Other states that raised their salary range this year included Florida, Connecticut, Oregon and Nevada. Although these have not yet entered into force.

President Joe Biden pushed through legislation last year to raise the federal minimum wage to more than 7.25. This figure has not been renewed since the administration of Barack Obama in 2009, however the Biden project failed in Congress just a few months ago.

The best salaries

The District of Columbia, where the capital Washington DC is located, is the place in the United States that pays the highest minimum wage to its workers with 15.20 dollars. It is followed by the State of Washington, where Seattle is located, with 14, 49. The third state on the list is Massachusetts with 14, 25.

The list of the five best minimum wages in the United States closes with California in fourth place with 14 exact dollars (waiting for the increase) and New York with 13.20.

The other states that fill the top ten list in the country are Connecticut, New Jersey, Arizona, Mane and Oregon.

