According to the criteria of

BVO is used as a food ingredient that stabilizes aromatic oils in citrus-flavored beverages, so there will be US soft drinks that will have to change their formulas to remain in the market of the country. Below is the list of drinks that would be affected, as detailed USA Today in a report:

Sun Dropmanufactured by Keurig Dr. Pepper. Orangettemarketed by Walmart. Orange soft drinks Giant.

“We are aware of the FDA’s recent action regarding the use of brominated vegetable oil (BVO) in foods,” a Walmart spokesperson told the American media, adding that its brand “has been working with private label suppliers to reformulate products. Currently, There are very few Walmart private label items that still contain BVO.and we expect them to be reformulated before the FDA compliance date.”

For its part, a Sun Drop spokesperson explained to the aforementioned media that They are “actively reformulating Sun Drop to no longer include this ingredient.” and we will continue to comply with all state and federal regulations.”

Some citrus drinks are affected. Photo:iStock Share

Health risks of BVO in soft drinks and its ban in the United States

The reason the FDA decided to completely ban the use of brominated vegetable oil in soft drinks in the United States is because This additive can negatively interfere with the proper functioning of the thyroid gland. and therefore generate hyperthyroidism in consumers.

“Results of studies conducted in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found the potential for adverse health effects in humans,” the FDA said in a report on the matter.

The BVO ban will come into effect in the US on August 2, 2024. After that, Companies will have one year to reformulate, relabel and stop selling products containing this additive, according to regulations.