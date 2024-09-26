The United States has had 45 presidents throughout its history. Many of them have had not only university studies but also higher specialties. However, according to the Constitution, to hold this position you only need to be American by birth, be at least 35 years old, and have lived in the country for the last fourteen years.

According to the criteria of

Based on the above, throughout history, Several presidents have not had university degrees, although that did not prevent many of them from leaving an important mark.

As compiled Best Degreethis is the list of 11 American presidents who have not had higher education:

George Washington (1789-1797). He never went to college and received no education after age 11. James Monroe (1817-1825). He received a more formal education compared to many on this list, but never completed his college degree. Andrew Jackson (1829-1837). Although he studied law and passed the bar exam in 1787, he did not receive university training. Martin Van Buren (1837-1841). He did not go to university, he studied at Kinderhook Academy until he was 14 years old. William Henry Harrison (1841). He enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania, where he studied medicine, but when his father died he abandoned his studies. He died a month after being named president. Zachary Taylor (1849-1850). There were no formal schools where he lived, on the banks of the Ohio River in Kentucky. Millard Fillmore (1850-1853). Despite his lack of formal education, he founded the University of Buffalo. Abraham Lincoln (1861-1865). He never graduated or went to law school, but he learned everything about law by being self-taught. Andrew Johnson (1865-1869). He never went to school or earned a college degree. Grover Cleveland (1885-1897). He attended school until he was 16, but the death of his father forced him to work to support his family. Harry S. Truman (1945-1953). He enrolled at Spalding’s Commercial College to study business, but dropped out after one semester.

Lincoln is one of the presidents who had a poor academic training. Photo:Getty Images Share

What studies do Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have?

The current vice president, Harris, graduated from Howard University and the University of California, Hastings School of Law. For its part, trump has a degree in economics from the Warthon School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania and also studied at the New York Military Academy.