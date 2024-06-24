According to the criteria of
Apparently, the state of Ohio is one of the most unfaithfulsince there are two other cities on the list: Cincinnati in position 7 and cleveland in 13th place.”Clearly, something is happening in Ohio”Keable commented. In the previous edition, Miami It was in first place, but was moved to second place on the list. Although Keable emphasizes that Florida continues to have strong representation in the first 20, positioning itself as a “mecca of infidelity.”
Other unfaithful cities in the United States
People register Ashley Madison, which has a mini series on Netflix, and opts for an extramarital affair, does not distinguish between cities. For example, it is expected that Sin City will appear, Las Vegas, occupying fourth place on the list. However, the inclusion of buffalo, Rouge and Tucson reflects for Keable that “infidelity is ubiquitous regardless of your income, your industry or your location.”
The ranking includes two more cities in Florida such as orlando and tampa. On the contrary, an unexpected county is Richmond, Virginia, which is located in sixth position on the list. Although it does not seem like an enclave for adultery, its proximity to the capital turns it into a point of infidelity.
“Many people who reside there likely work in Washington, DC, or in the political environment there. That’s a type of city where we often see high membership,” Keable said.
