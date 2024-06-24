A curious annual report from the renowned dating site for unfaithful people, Ashley Madisonrevealed what is the city of the United States where the people are more prone to cheating on their partner. columbusfrom the state of Ohio, tops the list of cities with more registrations from married people in their application.

This is what he revealed to Fox News Digital, Paul Keablehe platform strategy director of extramarital dating. “We saw that Columbus, Ohio, had the most registrations per capita of any city,” she explained, adding that the data is curious because last year they were not even in the top 20.

Apparently, the state of Ohio is one of the most unfaithfulsince there are two other cities on the list: Cincinnati in position 7 and cleveland in 13th place.”Clearly, something is happening in Ohio”Keable commented. In the previous edition, Miami It was in first place, but was moved to second place on the list. Although Keable emphasizes that Florida continues to have strong representation in the first 20, positioning itself as a “mecca of infidelity.”

The Sunshine State continues to be strongly represented on the list Photo:istock Share

Other unfaithful cities in the United States

People register Ashley Madison, which has a mini series on Netflix, and opts for an extramarital affair, does not distinguish between cities. For example, it is expected that Sin City will appear, Las Vegas, occupying fourth place on the list. However, the inclusion of buffalo, Rouge and Tucson reflects for Keable that “infidelity is ubiquitous regardless of your income, your industry or your location.”

The ranking includes two more cities in Florida such as orlando and tampa. On the contrary, an unexpected county is Richmond, Virginia, which is located in sixth position on the list. Although it does not seem like an enclave for adultery, its proximity to the capital turns it into a point of infidelity.

“Many people who reside there likely work in Washington, DC, or in the political environment there. That’s a type of city where we often see high membership,” Keable said.