To get the green card, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services(USCIS) offers various options according to the characteristics and objectives of the applicants. Precisely for this reason, The duration of the residency may vary. Find out the details below.

For become a permanent resident and have the opportunity to live and work freely in the United States You will need to apply based on your situation, such as through family if you are married to a U.S. citizen, or through an employer.

The requirements, formats and costs are different so you must pay attention to comply with everything necessary. And if Uscis approves your application it will be your responsibility to be aware of the expiration date if you do not want to lose the status.

According to Uscis, Most green cards are valid for ten years. and holders are responsible for completing the renewal process up to six months before their residency expires through Form I-90. This process can be completed online.

However, Uscis could also provide you with a Conditional residence, which is given to people who are married to U.S. citizens but whose marriage is not more than two years old.

In those cases The agency issues the green card with a validity of only two years, This is with the intention of being able to detect relationships that were formed solely to obtain the immigration benefit and that are not real.

You can check the expiration date of your green card on the card itself. However, if it does not appear, it means that it is a old version that is currently no longer valid, so you must renew it.

You may lose your resident status if you do not renew on time.

How long do I have to have a green card to seek citizenship?

Those who already have a green card have the possibility of, Instead of constantly renewing that status, seek citizenship.

To become United States citizen with all the privileges and responsibilities This implies that it is necessary to comply with a series of requirements and, precisely, one of them is to have permanent residence.

Although the Uscis criteria may vary in each case, in most cases the people who carry After five years as permanent residents, they already have the possibility to begin their citizenship process through naturalization.