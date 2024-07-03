Home page World

From: Julian Baumann

Press Split

A European train station is the busiest in the world in terms of the number of trains that pass through it every day. © IMAGO/MANUEL GEISSER

A train station in Europe is considered the busiest in the world in terms of the number of trains that pass through it every day. It is located not far from Baden-Württemberg.

more on the subject This train station in Switzerland is the busiest in the world

Stuttgart – The size of a train station often depends on the size of the city in which it is located. So it is not surprising that Stuttgart Central Station is the largest in Baden-Württemberg. But one station near Baden-Württemberg stands out in particular. According to several sources, it is the busiest station in the world; at least in terms of the number of trains that pass through it per day. BW24 read, which European train station is considered the busiest in the world and why a distinction must be made.

At a train station in the Black Forest, however, arriving literally becomes an aha moment.