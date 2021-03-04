ACCORDING to Spain’s Ministry of Health, the Vega Baja region has seen the third wave of Covid-19 infections collapse.

Six municipalities have not registered any cases in the last TWO WEEKS, without any areas registering “extreme risk” figures.

Not one of the region’s localities (listed below) is considered ‘at risk’, where the threshold is 500 cases per 100,000.

LOWEST RATES: With Benferri and Bigastro highlighted in maroon

Across the country, Spain has an average incidence (AI) of 164 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, but only two towns in the Vega Baja exceed that number

Bigastro has only 267 per 100,000, and Benferri records show 257.

All other municipalities are below the national average, with Algorfa, Benejúzar, Daya Nueva, Daya Vieja, Granja de Rocamora and Los Montesinos not recording any cases.

Other municipalities are:

Albatera : AI of 114.02 per 100,000. 14 cases in the last 14 days.

Almoradí : AI of 96.14 per 100,000. 20 cases in the last 14 days.

Benferri: AI of 257.47 per 100,000. 5 cases in the last 14 days.

Benijófar: AI of 60.20 per 100,000. 2 cases in the last 14 days.

Bigastro. AI of 267.34 per 100,000. 18 cases in the last 14 days.

Callosa de Segura: AI of 105.05 per 100,000. 20 cases in the last 14 days.

Catral: AI of 120.89 per 100,000. 35 cases in the last 14 days.

Cox: AI of 54.82 per 100,000. 4 cases in the last 14 days.

Pains: AI of 107.10 per 100,000. 8 cases in the last 14 days.

Formentera: AI of 143.16 per 100,000. 6 cases in the last 14 days.

Guardamar: AI of 58.64 per 100,000. 9 cases in the last 14 days.

Jacarilla: AI of 98.91 per 100,000. 2 cases in the last 14 days.

Orihuela: AI of 86.55 per 100,000. 67 cases in the last 14 days.

Pilar de la Horadada: AI of 118.69 per 100,000. 26 cases in the last 14 days.

Rafal: AI of 88.93 per 100,000. 4 cases in the last 14 days.

Redovan: AI of 114.37 per 100,000. 9 cases in the last 14 days.

Rojales: AI of 100.22 per 100,000. 17 cases in the last 14 days.

San Fulgencio: AI of 101.85 per 100,000. 8 cases in the last 14 days.

San Isidro: AI of 50.35 per 100,000. 1 case in the last 14 days.

San Miguel de Salinas: AI of 66.29 per 100,000. 4 cases in the last 14 days.

Torrevieja: AI of 67.20 per 100,000. 56 cases in the last 14 days.