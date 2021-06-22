The group stage of Euro 2020 is about to end. Between today and tomorrow, groups D, E and F will be closed and we will know the name of the five remaining teams that will be in the round of 16. They have already obtained their tickets for the next round Italy, Wales, Switzerland, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria who have finished the group stage, and France, the Czech Republic, England and Sweden who still have one day left.
The first and second classified of each group and also the four best third parties, in total 16 teams, qualify for the second round of the Euro.
If in a group two teams obtain the same number of points, the following criteria will be followed to establish the order of classification:
1. Highest number of points obtained in the games played between the teams in question
two. Greater difference in goals obtained in the games played between the teams in question
3. Greater number of goals scored in the matches played between the teams in question. If, after applying these criteria, teams remain without breaking the tie, those same criteria will be repeated taking into account exclusively the matches played between them.
If some teams still haven’t broken the tie:
Four. Highest goal difference in all group matches
5. Highest number of goals scored in all group matches
6. Highest number of wins in all group matches
7. Fewer disciplinary points based on yellow and red cards received (Red card = 3 points, double yellow = 3 points and yellow = 1 point)
To determine which four teams are the best third-tier teams, UEFA has established six criteria to follow:
1. Higher number of points
two. Best goal difference
3. Highest number of goals scored
Four. Highest number of wins
5. Lower number of disciplinary points based solely on yellow and red cards received in all group matches (Red card = 3 points, double yellow = 3 points and yellow = 1 point)
6. Position in the general classification in the ranking of the European qualifiers
The first criterion that is taken into account is the highest number of points among the teams that have been in third place in the group and play the place. In group A, the Swiss team will be in the second round as one of the best third parties by adding 4 points, while in groups B and C Finland and Ukraine, which occupy the third place, have three points and cannot exceed the Swiss.
If the teams that are in third place in groups D, E and F manage to add four points or more, they will qualify for eighth. In the event of a tie to points, the rest of the criteria will be applied in the order mentioned.
