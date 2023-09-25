The 2023/24 season has already definitively begun with all leagues entering their full development stage and several dates of the respective competitions have already been played, while simultaneously a new edition of the UEFA Champions League has already started. Always, in each of the last seasons, there are teams that remain undefeated for a long period of time, such as Arsenal, which in the previous campaign had a fabulous start that allowed it to fight until the end with Manchester City for the title. of English football.
On this occasion, the only competition that does not have undefeated teams after the first 5/6 dates is the French Ligue 1 and this is a true rarity since PSG always remains undefeated for a long time but on this occasion the Parisians fell to Nice 3-2 on Matchday 5 of the French championship. This means that the other 4 major leagues have undefeated teams.
On the Premier League side, only two teams have managed to maintain an undefeated record after 6 rounds. These are Manchester City and Liverpool. Both teams are the ones that have exhibited the best level of play so far and it is the citizens who preserve the perfect record so far by keeping the 3 points in all the matches and now aim to win the title again.
The Bundesliga, which is characterized by being dominated and conquered by Bayern Munich during the last decade, has the Bavarians and Bayer Leverkusen as the only ones without defeat and this is something that must be highlighted since both teams faced each other in a match that was very entertaining and ended 2-2.
On the Serie A side, Inter Milan, led by a great presence from Lautaro Martínez, is the leader of the standings after 5 games in which they achieved 5 wins, but what is most impressive is that they only He received only one goal while scoring 14 in these games at the beginning of the campaign. In Spain, Barcelona and the surprising Girona are the ones that retain this title and are the leaders taking into account that the Catalan team is the leader by having the greatest goal difference in favor.
Who preserves the perfect record?
Knowing the undefeated, those who preserve an undefeated record are Manchester City and Inter Milan. Both finalists of the last edition of the Champions League are going through a brilliant moment at the start of the season thanks to their star forwards Erling Haaland and Lautaro Martínez, who are positioning them as the great candidates to lift the titles of their respective leagues.
