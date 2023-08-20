August 20, 2023 will be an unforgettable date for Spanish football. The Spanish women’s team has made history. The team led by Jorge Vilda has been proclaimed world champion for the first time after defeating England in the 2023 World Cup final, thanks to a salutary goal by Olga Carmona.
For the girls, it is their first star, but the men’s team had already won it 13 years ago, in South Africa 2010. Therefore, this victory for the girls represents a new milestone for Spanish football, since it can boast that its two senior teams, men’s and feminine, they are world champions.
More news about the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023
In 2010, the Spanish men’s team became the eighth team to win a World Cup, and in 2023 Spain is the fifth team to win the World Cup in the women’s category.
Which teams have been world champions in the men’s and women’s categories?
In addition to Spain, to date there is only one other team that has managed to be world champion in the men’s and women’s categories. It’s about Germany.
The German team has been world champion in the men’s category four times (1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014), while the women’s team has won it twice (2003 and 2007). In total, Germany has seen its senior teams claim the best team in the world six times.
|
Selection
|
Number of titles
|
champion years
|
Brazil
|
5
|
1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002
|
Germany
|
4
|
1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014
|
Italy
|
4
|
1934, 1938, 1982, 2006
|
Argentina
|
3
|
1978, 1986, 2022
|
France
|
2
|
1998, 2018
|
Uruguay
|
2
|
1930s, 1950s
|
England
|
1
|
1966
|
Spain
|
1
|
2010
|
Selection
|
Number of titles
|
champion years
|
USA
|
4
|
1991, 1999, 2015, 2019
|
Germany
|
2
|
2003, 2007
|
Norway
|
1
|
nineteen ninety five
|
Japan
|
1
|
2011
|
Spain
|
1
|
2023
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#teams #world #champions #mens #womens #categories
Leave a Reply