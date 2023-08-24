There is no doubt that Saudi Arabian football is taking great control of the transfer market. The millionaire amounts that they offer as salaries to the players make it almost impossible to reject their offers and therefore, great world figures have already migrated to said league.
Now, with the launch of EA Sports FC 24 just around the corner (September 29, 2023 specifically), gamers and those who are not so much, will want to use one of the teams that have figures like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar or Karim Benzema.
How many teams and which ones from the Saudi Arabian league are available in EA Sports FC 24?
In the video game there are 16 teams from Saudi Arabia available to play.
These teams are all in the Saudi Professional League, the top flight of Saudi football.
Now, based on what was in the last edition of FIFA 23, Saudi Arabia’s most popular team, Al-Hilal, is also the highest ranked team in the game, with an overall rating of 83. The team with the highest rating lowest is Al-Shabab, with an overall score of 69.
Of course, this is going to change thanks to the signings they have made and it is very likely that the ratings will go up and this league will become one of the most used.
In addition to the Saudi Professional League teams, there is also a Saudi Arabian national team available to play. The Saudi national team has an overall rating of 75.
Finally, it should be remembered that the Saudi Arabian teams are a recent addition to the game series formerly called FIFA. They first appeared in FIFA 21.
#teams #Saudi #Arabian #league #Sports
