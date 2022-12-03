The Spanish team showed its letter of introduction to the World Cup with a crushing victory over Costa Rica that put fear into the body of all its possible future rivals. In the second game the spirits were a little less after drawing against a Germany in low hours that made things very difficult for them. Even so, everyone was betting that Luis Enrique’s team would be first in the group and would at least reach the quarterfinals. Everything fell apart in the third crash. A bizarre situation had to occur for the Spanish national team to be left out in the group stage. For 10 minutes, while losing to Japan and Costa Rica beating Germany, the Spanish were eliminated at the first opportunity. Later the Germans would do their job and score three more goals against a Costa Rica that gave up. In other words, what after the initial 7-0 scoreline seemed to be a placid group has been on the verge of turning into a nightmare for Luis Enrique’s men.
Well, having finished second in the group, the Spanish team goes to the other side of the table. In round of 16 You will face off with one of the teams that up to now we can classify as a revelation of the Qatari event: Morocco. From 90min we give Spain a 66.6% chance of going through, while the Moroccans would only win one out of three times.
In case of eliminating the AfricansSpain will see the faces or with Portugal or with Switzerland. Neither of the two teams is a dish of good taste, but in the case of choosing Switzerland it seems somewhat less dangerous. In a supposed match against Portugal, Spain would have to be given a 55% chance of passing and Portugal a 45%, while in the duel against the Swiss we would go to 70-30. In the event of winning these two duels, the team led by Sergio Busquets would reach the semifinalsbeing his two most dangerous rivals France and England. Both have a better team than Spain, and the Gauls are surely the ones that have played the best football so far. France would have a higher percentage than Spain to advance to the final, but from 90min we believe that the 2010 winners have the exact weapons that could do the most damage to the English team.
In an alleged final the most dangerous rivals would be Argentina or Brazil, who have many ballots to reach the semifinals. Brazil is the team with the best squad in the tournament, and Argentina has Leo Messi. The die is cast.
