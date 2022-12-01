The World Cup in Qatar 2022 is about to finish the Group Phase, even some of the matches of the round of 16 have already been decided, where Netherlands will collide with USA, Argentina will do the same with Australia, France in view of Poland and England versus Senegal.
Now, it will be next Friday afternoon when all the round of 16 clashes have already been decided, although for now it is known that Canada is removed, while Brazil Y Portugal They are already on the other side. The rest still have a mathematical chance of continuing to seek glory in the tournament.
Already looking at the future panorama of the English team towards a hypothetical final, if they manage to overcome the Africans in the round of 16, they would face the current world champion, that is, the French, or Poland in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals the current runner-up could be found, that is, the Croats, Morocco, Belgium, Swiss, Cameroon, Serbian Or the Portuguese. The reality is that it would be a difficult path, but with his current generation it is worth dreaming of the trophy and the second star on his shield.
Already fixing the mind on a possible final, using favoritism or logic, The Rose Team could be measured in the fight for the championship to A Clockwork Orange, La Albiceleste, The Red either the Canarinhabut after what was seen in the matches of the first phase, it could probably be the five-time world champion, but surprises should never be ruled out and talk about more before others like Ghana, Morocco, Australia or the USA.
On Saturday, December 3, the round of 16 begins with Netherlands in view of The Stars and Stripes Y Argentina in front of the Soccerooswhile The Three Lions Team goes into action on Sunday, December 4.
