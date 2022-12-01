OFFICIAL: England vs Senegal, the first duel decided for the round of 16 in Qatar 2022. Sunday, December 4. Save the date. GREAT PARTY. pic.twitter.com/Q0UFGwP952 — World Cup (@Mundialistas) November 29, 2022

Already looking at the future panorama of the English team towards a hypothetical final, if they manage to overcome the Africans in the round of 16, they would face the current world champion, that is, the French, or Poland in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals the current runner-up could be found, that is, the Croats, Morocco, Belgium, Swiss, Cameroon, Serbian Or the Portuguese. The reality is that it would be a difficult path, but with his current generation it is worth dreaming of the trophy and the second star on his shield.

The leader in passes for goal [3] of #Qatar2022 HARRY KANE.

On Saturday, December 3, the round of 16 begins with Netherlands in view of The Stars and Stripes Y Argentina in front of the Soccerooswhile The Three Lions Team goes into action on Sunday, December 4.