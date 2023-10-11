FIFA has already announced that the candidacy of Spain, Portugal and Morocco has been chosen to host the next World Cup to be held in 2030. After 48 years this tournament will be held again in Spanish territory, although it will do so after that the first matches will be played on the other side of the pond, apart from the three countries mentioned above, the inaugural matches will be played in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, as announced by Alejandro Domínguez and Claudio Tapia, president of Conmebol and the AFA. respectively. In this way, for the first time in history the World Cup will not only be held in six countries, but will also be held on three different continents.
Today we are going to see which teams have already qualified for this World Cup event.
Which teams have already qualified for the 2030 World Cup?
“The FIFA Council unanimously agreed that the only bid will be the combined bid of Spain, Morocco and Portugal, which will host the event in 2030 and will automatically qualify for the allocation of existing places subject to the completion of a successful bid process directed by FIFA and a decision by the FIFA Congress in 2023. Furthermore, having taken into account the historical context of the first World Cup, the FIFA Council unanimously agreed to organize a unique centenary celebration ceremony in the country’s capital, Montevideo , where the first edition was held and three matches of said World Cup will be played in 2030 in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay respectively,” FIFA reported.
So we already know which are the first three teams that will compete in this important tournament. Spain, Portugal and Morocco are already classified, these three teams were already present in the last edition of Qatar 2022
Are the teams from Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina already classified?
We already know that Spain, Portugal and Morocco will be present, but what happens with the three South American teams? Well, Claudio Tapia stated that these three teams will be present in the 2030 World Cup
#teams #qualified #World #Cup