Victor Osimhen was one of the best forwards in Serie A, and in all of European football, last season, having scored 31 goals and 5 assists in 39 games with Napoli but with the particularity that 26 scores were key for the The team from the south of the Azzurri country managed to win the domestic title after 33 years. Due to these performances, his name was mentioned as a possible reinforcement of several elite teams such as PSG or Manchester United but Aurelio De Laurentiis, president of the team, said that he was not going to sell him in this last market and that the offers, to listen to them , they would have to be greater than €150 million.
This start to the 2023/24 season has not been what the Neapolitan team expected since it barely added 8 points in 5 games and was already far from the tournament. Let us remember that they suffered the surprise departure of Luciano Spalletti, the champion coach, shortly after the start of the season and that he was replaced by the Frenchman Rudi Garcia, who is trying to implement his playing ideas.
In contrast, the forward’s performance has been up to par since he has already scored 3 goals in these first dates but in the last few hours he has entered into conflict with the club due to two posts on the official TikTok profile that mocked the player himself for having missed a penalty and for his haircut. Obviously they were eliminated but this did not stop the forward, and his representative, from commenting that they could initiate legal action against the Italian club. In turn, Osimhen deleted all posts on his Instagram profile related to Napoli. When the forward arrived at the camp to play with Udinese on Matchday 6 of Serie A, he did not greet his teammates who were at the door of the hotel and went directly to the hotel’s entrance hall.
Obviously, as expected, the rumors about a possible one did not take long to materialize and the 24-year-old Nigerian striker is wanted by the best teams in the world, once again. The main interested parties in his services are Premier League teams such as Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United with the three clubs interested in strengthening their forward line and teams such as PSG or Liverpool are also expected to join the race to incorporate him.
An alternative that generates curiosity is that of Real Madrid since the team from the Spanish capital has not managed to incorporate anyone to replace Karim Benzema after his departure for Arab football. Despite this, no concrete information has yet circulated about the white team’s interest in the African player.
Will we see Osimhen changing teams in the next transfer window?
