Which teams are favorites to win the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand?

On July 20, the Women’s Soccer World Cup will begin, which in this edition will be held in Australia and New Zealand. We already know who the 32 teams that will participate in the contest will be, but only one of them will be able to take the final glory and write their name in gold letters in the history of this sport.
There are still months to go before the tournament begins, but after what has been seen in the last year and the friendlies that have been played in 2023, these are the five teams that start with an advantage to win this World Cup.
The Spanish team continues to pursue a title that can crown this great and extraordinary generation of footballers. However, extra-sports problems after the resignation of 15 players to be called up with the national team leave Spain in limbo. In addition, there is the unknown of Alexia Putellas, because she supports her teammates but she did not send the email to the federation asking not to be called, so the coach could call her.
It will also be necessary to see in what state he returns from his injury. It is clear with Alexia in his ranks, Spain’s chances of playing a great role are greater.
As is the case with Germany, the Netherlands is going through a small bump and has dropped to eighth position in the FIFA ranking, however, we must not forget that we are talking about the current runner-up in the world and she will surely go to the World Cup with the aim of improve that position. In addition, they have in their ranks one of the great players of recent years such as Lieke Martens, which makes it an even more dangerous selection.
The German team is not living its best moment, it has been a decade since they won a title. However, they have players with enough quality to go far in the tournament and have risen to the second position in the FIFA ranking. And even if it is because of its 8 Euro Cups and its 2 World Cups, Germany is a team that must always be taken into account in any tournament.
They recently came from defeating the Netherlands in a friendly, another of the World Cup favorites.
The England team is one of those that has grown the most in recent years, and is also the current Eurocup champion. The Three Lions team has one of the best defenses and it will not be easy to score against them. In addition, they come with a positive momentum reinforced by that Euro Cup and they defeated Brazil in the Finalissima at Wembley.
She is the current champion and without a doubt the great favorite to revalidate the title. The selection of the stars and stripes has four World Cups to its credit, and the last two were achieved consecutively (2015 and 2019). The rest of the teams will have to show their best level to defeat Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle and company.
