In an exciting final that was decided in overtime in the historic Maracana Stadiumhe Fluminense He managed to win the “Eternal Glory”, and his first Copa Libertadores, by defeating Boca 2-1 with goals from Germán Cano and John Kennedy while Luis Advíncula had equalized the actions for the Argentine team. This achievement allowed the Rio de Janeiro team to play the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia, where they lost in the final against Manchester City, 4 to 0.
However, in football time passes very quickly, and it is time to turn the page to focus on the 2024 edition that is already coming to us: In Luque, Paraguay, the draw for the group stage of the Conmebol Libertadores 2024 was held, where the Argentine River, Estudiantes, Rosario Central, San Lorenzo, Godoy Cruz and Talleres already know their rivals in the group stage.
Not even Artificial Intelligence wanted to be left out of the Copa Libertadoresso they asked him the detailed step by step of the tournament and HE revealed who will be the champion of the next edition.
In the first instance, in the viral video, the AI announced who would be the teams that would advance to the round of 16: Fluminense, San Pablo, Gremio, Liga de Quito, River, Estudiantes, Flamengo, Peñarol, Cerro Porteño, Barcelona of Ecuador, Junior, Bolivar, Independiente del Valle and Nacional of Uruguay.
The keys? San Pablo vs Independiente del Valle, Palmeiras vs Nacional, Gremio vs Cerro Porteño, Peñarol vs Barcelona, River vs Bolivar, Flamengo vs Estudiantes, Fluminense vs Junior, and Liga de Quito vs Rosario Central.
Yondependiente del Valle, Palmeiras, Cerro Porteño, Barcelona, River, Estudiantes, Fluminense and Liga de Quito will be the quarterfinalists, according to the prediction.
In the quarterfinal brackets, the AI stated that Palmeiras would pass vs Valley Independent, Barcelona the same with Cerro Porteño, River will win the duel Argentines to Students and the last champion Fluminense will surpass League of Quito.
In the semi-finals, River will eliminate Flu and Palmeiras to Barcelona from Ecuador.
And in the long-awaited final that will be played on November 30 in Buenos Aires, the Copa Libertadores 2024 you will get it River Plate and will be the champion of this edition of the contest. Will it happen?
