Lamine Yamal, the young player of FC Barcelona has to make an important decision in the next few days, it is neither more nor less than deciding which senior team he will decide to represent.
The player has to choose between the Spanish or Moroccan team. Which senior team will the very young FC Barcelona attacker represent? The 16-year-old player is being one of the sensations for the Catalans so far this season, he was a substitute against Getafe but started against Cádiz and Villarreal, having more minutes than can be expected from a player of his young age, becoming a protagonist in the pre-season for FC Barcelona.
As reported by various media in Spain. Lamine Yamal will be called up by Luis de la Fuente for the Euro 2024 qualifying matches that the Spanish will have to play against Georgia and Cyprus on September 8 and 12, but it still remains to be known what the decision of the culé pearl will be.
We already had a similar case with Gavi and Ansu Fati. The Spanish team called both FC Barcelona homegrown players without waiting for a moment and they both agreed to play for the Spanish national team. According to information from Diario AS, the Spanish Federation, headed by Tito Blanco, grassroots football coordinator, and Francis Hernández, technical director and coordinator of national teams, met with the player in Barcelona this Wednesday to inform him of the intention to summon him to the next list of Luis de la Fuente. According to the aforementioned media, in the Federation they have the “yes” of the player, despite the strong interest of the Moroccan team, the country of origin of Lamine Yamal.
The FC Barcelona player has already gone through all the lower categories of the Spanish team up to the sub-19, so it would be strange if he refused to be called up for the commitments against Georgia and Cyprus. In the event that he makes his debut in one of those two matches, he would become the youngest rookie in the national team, surpassing his teammate, Gavi.
This early call-up is also due to “getting out of the way” of the Moroccan team, which wants Lamine Yamal to represent the Moroccans at all costs, although the September matches would not rule out a future for Lamine Yamal in the African team: Current FIFA regulations dictate that a footballer can change his team if he has dual nationality if he does not play a maximum of three games or spend three years without participating with his national team since his debut.
#team #choose #pearl #Barcelona #Lamine #Yamal
Leave a Reply