“I think this team is impressive, it continues to grow game after game, it plays better and better. Compare it with the Barcelonawhich was the best team in history, is a lot, but this team is very close, So he is proving game by game that he is champion of America, of the World, and that has a lot of merit. We have great players. Whoever plays, you don’t notice, because there is a very marked style of play that identifies us a lot, we like to do it and we hope to continue on the same path,” said Lionel Andrés Messi, leader of the Argentine team, after the 2-0 victory. with his double in Peru for the fourth date of the South American Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup.
Let’s review the ideal XI of both casts name by name, to see if we agree with Lionel.
Due to his leader mentality, his personality between the three sticks and his influence on penalties, Emiliano Martínez surpasses Victor Valdés.
The arrival of the Brazilian full-back was crucial since it occurred precisely in the 2008-2009 season and at the express request of Pep Guardiola. Dani Alves had been shining in Seville for several years and in Barcelona he became the best in his position, he was vital in the Barça touch game and won over the fans with his charisma, in addition to being one of the players with the most titles in history of football.
The ‘Tiburón’ is one of those called ‘one-club-man’ because he trained at La Masía, joined the first team in 1999, became the leader, captain and symbol of the club, and hung up his boots as a culé in 2014. Little can be said about a man who has won everything in the world of football, even the respect of his rivals. “Cuti” Romero is a phenomenon, but we are left with Puyol.
Pep Guardiola was also the main supporter of Gerard Piqué who, after his time in Manchester and Zaragoza, returned to Barcelona to take a permanent position in the defense alongside Puyol, forming a historic duo. He is a step above Otamendi, in my opinion.
The Frenchman was another of the stars who dazzled in the FC Barcelona of the ‘Sextete’ after leaving very good feelings in his previous club. Abidal arrived from Olympique Lyon in 2008 and although he left the club to enjoy his last years as a footballer, he left such a mark that he returned to be a manager. However, I think “Taglia” surpasses it by a bit.
Enzo Fernández broke it in the World Cup and today it is one of the realities in world football, but the Badia midfielder is another of Guardiola’s great discoveries, who was responsible for making him make the jump from the reserve team to the first team in 2008. Busquets became the axis of the team that season and maintained the elite level for many years, which is why we chose him.
Similar to the previous case. The one from Terrassa is the greatest exponent of the famous ‘tiki-taka’ that led FC Barcelona to win more than a dozen titles with Guardiola on the bench. The midfielder was nurtured by the Barça DNA since he was a child and was the reference in the game of the team and the Spanish national team in the most golden era of both. Mac Allister is great, but talking about Xavi is a big deal.
Talking about Iniesta is also talking about bigger words. De Paul is the “little engine” of Argentina and was fundamental in Qatar, but Iniesta was a phenomenon and he took it apart in that Barcelona, so he clearly has a light advantage.
Can there be a technical tie? In this one, for me yes. Angelito is an impressive player, he always appears in the defining matches, but Tití Henry was also a phenomenon. Different styles, of course, but similar positions.
The cornerstone of both teams. The person most responsible for these two teams being talked about as the best in history. Simply because he is the best player in history.
By projection, I’m going to stay with Julián, who had a fabulous 2022 World Cup in Qatar, who is currently rocking Manchester City. Obviously the Cameroonian was a formidable scorer, but in this one I choose the “Spider”.
Clearly, name by name, there is a superiority of the “Culé” team led by Guardiola, but we all know that the XI are not only compared individually, but also on a collective level. We leave it to your discretion, although we all know that the fundamental thing is to have two names and a last name: Lionel Andres Messi.
#team #Guardiolas #Barcelona #Scalonis #Argentina