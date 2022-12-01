We are already knowing several of the round of 16 crosses and where the selections are framed. So far, there have not been many surprises and the best teams have been qualifying for the round of 16. There are still a few matches left to determine the round of 16 matches, but more or less we can already know how the matches would look.
Definitely The team with the best path to reach the final is Argentina, since it has been paired with one of the weakest teams that have qualified, Australia, which managed to surprise Denmark by beating Denmark. Argentina shouldn’t have any problem against the Socceroossince they come from recovering sensations after beating Mexico and Poland, so a priori they should reach the quarterfinals without problems.
In the quarterfinals the rival would be the Netherlands or the United States, both teams have a good level, especially the Oranje, but neither is a favorite for the title, so the albiceleste should reach the semifinals except for a resounding failure. No team would have such a placid path to the semifinals since the other teams would have a title contender in the quarterfinals, just as the matches are destined.
In the semifinals, Argentina would face Brazil, except that the canarinha lose against Spain or some other team. Brazil would already be a very hard bone to beat but precisely the Argentines know what it is to beat the cariocas, since they did it in the final of the Copa América. In addition, they would also avoid the current world champion, France, which is also positioned as the great favorite for the title after the good results achieved.
In short, many things can still happen at the World Cup, but there is no doubt that if there is an easier path than the rest, it is Argentina’s. Despite this, the albiceleste will not have easy games, since as we have seen, all the rivals are tough.
