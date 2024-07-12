He is the leader of the Colombian national team in this 2024 Copa América, he was recognized as the best player of the match in all the matches that the coffee growers have played so far, he is at a superlative level and is excited to be crowned champion with his team.
James Rodriguez He is turning 33 and has played for ten clubs, several of them with a long history.
The Colombian midfielder is currently playing in Brazilian football. Sao Paulo It was the institution that signed him in July 2023 and where he will play until at least June 2025. He has a termination clause of 50 million euros.
His career began in Envigado FC and continued in Banfield. From there, he emigrated to Porto for 3 seasons. He had a season in Monacoand from there, his jump to real Madrid for 6 years where, in the middle of that period of time he was loaned to the Bayern Munich.
Once those ties ended, he spent a year in the Everton, Al Rayyan and Olympiakos until finally arriving at his current team, São Paulo.
