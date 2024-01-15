After a complicated Christmas for Karim Benzema in Saudi Arabia due to legal problems and an alleged “leak”, the French forward seems to be looking for a team again in Europe, to return to where he was great and to be able to return to top-level competitions.
Among the big European teams, threads are already being pulled and interest is emerging to see where the former Real Madrid player can end up, and a player of his world class for a second round of the season could be one of the best reinforcements on the market. Here are the teams that are currently fighting to acquire the Frenchman's services:
The Spanish team could once again be interested in the player's services. After his departure at the beginning of the season, and despite the signing of Joselu, they have not found a forward of his quality to be able to cover his position and although Bellingham is being one of the best players in the world right now at the scoring level, he is not striker and for the closer matches against teams that back down, Karim could come in handy to unclog as he did in previous seasons.
Arsenal are once again hovering around the top positions of the Premier League and their main striker, Gabriel Jesús, has been out for quite a few games. Nketiah is not a bad substitute, but for a team with aspirations like those of the London club, he knows little when facing players of the caliber of Haaland or Salah among others. The club led by Mikel Arteta could decide to go for Karim, who due to his understanding and way of playing would match the Spanish coach's manners quite well and would be able to adapt very easily to the Gunner team.
As in every market, rumors about Manchester United fly over the news, and the Red Devils could really use a guaranteed striker, since among all the ones they have, none of them are performing as expected. After the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo a year ago and a drop in form for Marcus Rashford, they are leaving United in a very complicated position. Outside of European competitions against much worse teams, with scoring records in the league only comparable to the teams in decline and without the expectation that anyone will improve, the incorporation of Benzema could be a breath of fresh air for Ten Hag's team.
And we return to London to close for the moment the queue of big teams that are following the Frenchman's trail. Todd Boehly's team is news in every market for everything it allows itself to spend to improve the sporting project, and although it seems that the guidelines are to sign all the youth possible and develop them, the veteran forward could provide leadership and experience to a such a young squad for the second half of the season and thus climb positions to qualify for Europe. Nicolás Jackson is not having his best season, Broja has returned from the long-term injury he suffered and other players like Datro Fofana have been loaned out again, so some experience would come in handy on the Chelsea bench.
#team #Benzema #leaves #Arabia #Madrid #Chelsea #Arsenal..
Leave a Reply