Beyond being in charge of the proper functioning of a nation, the different political leaders are fans, like everyone else, of sports. It is something that goes back a long way, as in the words of Laporta the other day: “Real Madrid is the team of the regime”, alluding to the fact that in times of the Franco dictatorship, the top leader of Spain, Franco, was a Madrid fan. . Real Madrid took a video within hours expressing that FC Barcelona was that team of the regime.
Today from 90min we bring you the teams that the different political leaders are fans of.
We start this list with the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez. The current president of Spain has openly acknowledged that he is a follower of Atlético de Madrid and the work carried out by Cholo Simeone. However, his great passion is basketball.
The Federal Chancellor of Germany is a huge sports fan. Olaf’s wife, Britta Ernst, who is the Minister of Education, Youth and Sport, is the one who introduced Olaf to the world of sports. He is fond of rowing, running or cycling.
The current president of Brazil, Lula da Silva, is a soccer fan in a country where this sport is lived with the soul. Lula da Silva is a well-known Corinthians fan.
Gabriel Boric is the one who currently performs the functions of president of the Chilean country. Gabriel Boric is a fan of one of the biggest Chilean teams there is, the Universidad Católico de Chile.
The current president of Mexico is a fan of PUMAS. The Mexican politician developed his university studies at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, so it may be that his predilection for the Mexican team comes from there. We have been able to see through social networks how he showed support for PUMAS.
Alberto Fernández, President of Argentina, is a big soccer fan and a fan of Argentinos Juniors, he got to receive his own personalized jersey.
The current president of Colombia is a great lover of Colombian soccer. It is not known exactly which team he is a fan of, many say that he is from Santa Fe after he received a shirt from this club, although many others think the same when receiving the Millonarios uniform.
The highest representative of French politics is a recognized fan of Olympique de Marseille. In the documentary called ‘Emmanuel Macron, the coulisses of a victory‘ makes it clear which club he supports.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is a soccer fan. In her childhood she was a fan of Lazio and as the years passed she betrayed her colors and she became a fan of AS Roma.
Nicolás Maduro has acknowledged his love for FC Barcelona on multiple occasions. It is not the first time that the Venezuelan president appears in public wearing a tracksuit from the Blaugrana team.
The current president of Uruguay is a Boston River fan and before taking office, he regularly attended the Complejo Rentistas stadium to watch his team’s games. When the club played in the city of San José, Lacalle Pou was even a member.
The President of the United States is in love with American football and is a well-known fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. In fact, in the 2018 Super Bowl, Biden was present when the Eagles won their first title against the Patriots.
There is no record that Boris Johnson is a football fan. But one of his hobbies is jogging.
The current king of Spain, Felipe VI, is a well-known fan of Atlético de Madrid. He has demonstrated his affection for the mattress club on more than one occasion.
The current king of England is a fan of Burnley, a club to which he has become a subscriber. There are also photos in which he holds the uniform of the English team.
