The corona variant Omikron also spreads quickly among small children. But what symptoms indicate a corona infection in children?

Berlin – Parents watch out: The omicron also affects children and not only adults. The number of new corona infections in Germany hardly gets any rest because of the Corona variant, the Omikron sub-form BA.2 plays a large part in this – and also becomes a problem for the smallest of society. Or is Omikron perhaps not a problem with children?

Omicron in children: Corona infection can manifest itself in a symptom like pseudocroup

In a statement from the end of December 2021, the German Society for Child and Adolescent Medicine (DGKJ) had already expected that children would be infected with omicrons more often than other age groups. After all, many children have not yet been vaccinated, recovered or boosted against the corona variant, which speaks for a corona infection.

Even children are not celebrated before omicron infections. But what are the symptoms that indicate that the little ones have been infected with the corona variant? (kreiszeitung.de assembly) © Christian Ohde/Bernhard Classen/imago

One Omicron infection in children, which can manifest itself as a symptom of pseudocroup, can therefore be anything but ruled out. However, the DGKJ does not expect a serious illness or a severe course due to a corona infection with the variant. Although it is still too early for a final assessment, reports from the Tshawane District in South Africa, from London and Australia are basically reassuring.

Omicron infection can also affect children – but virologist Christian Drosten gives the all-clear for serious illness

“Experience from the previous waves of the pandemic with the Alpha and Delta variants teaches that a particular risk for children has not been confirmed in any of these waves,” the specialists say in relation to omicrons in children from the “Morgenpost” in connection with an infection quoted from the Corona variant.

The virologist Christian Drosten should make a similar statement in early January 2022. Drosten now refers to data from South Africa and North America that suggest the following: Children do not come to the hospital because of Covid 19 disease. Rather, the corona infection would often “only” turn out to be a secondary diagnosis during admission.

Omicron in children: The little ones in particular have to go to the hospital more and more frequently when they get infected with corona

Conversely, it has not yet been clarified why small children in particular have to go to the hospital more and more often because of Covid. Christian Drosten refers to this. Understandably, parents want to hear the all-clear about a possible omicron infection in their children. Florian Hoffmann, Secretary General of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI), knows how to draw on these:

In every wave so far, premature statements about the potential danger of the newly emerged variant have caused parents to worry, which then did not come true and did not lead to a pandemic among the children.

However, the actual danger that Omikron poses to children and especially small children will probably only be found out in a timely manner. However, science has more valid data with regard to Symptoms of omicron in adults as Signs that indicate infection with the omicron subform BA.2. But that doesn’t mean that parents are left in the dark about the Corona variant and their children. Fever or vomiting as symptoms of an omicron infection in children can already be ruled out. A statement from England provides more information.

Omicron infection in children: Symptoms can manifest themselves in a rash – no talk of diarrhea or fever

Because in December 2021, Omicron should spread particularly quickly in Great Britain. At the time, north London family doctor David Lloyd found one symptom in particular that affected children infected with omicron: skin rash. During such a rash occurs less frequently than other symptoms in adults as a result of corona disease with omicronsuch as one Discoloration of the skin or lipsit was the norm for some children:

We’ve always had a small cohort of patients with Covid who get an odd rash, but up to 15 percent of Omicron children get an odd rash.

Skin irritations as a result of an omicron infection in children have already been demonstrated. However, that was by no means the only sign that points to an infection and serves as information and indicator for concerned parents. The signs should be interpreted in any case, after all it has already been proven that the Omicron subform BA.2 once again spread much faster than the “original form”. But which omicron symptoms are ultimately expressed in an infection with the corona variant?

Omicron in children: which symptoms indicate an infection with the corona variant – sometimes also in adults

skin rash

fatigue

headache

loss of appetite

An analysis as part of the “Zoe Covid Study” at London’s King’s College also listed other symptoms that can apply to both children and adults:

runny nose

Sneeze

Sore throat

Corona vaccinations for children: The risk of an omicron infection should be kept small – but which age groups are entitled to the injection?

So that children might not get omicrons in the first place, or at least that The risk of a serious illness up to Long Covid is reduced, the question of vaccination arises. In other words, to what extent can children in which age range protect themselves against the corona virus in general and the Get vaccinated specifically for omicron variants?

About the possibilities of corona vaccinations for children, also with regard to the Omicron variant and its symptomsthat informs Federal Ministry of Health on its website. In fact, Biontech’s children’s vaccine has been approved for children between the ages of five and eleven since the end of November 2021. This is recommended by the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko), especially for children with previous illnesses.

Omicron in children: Despite the spread of corona variants, there is no obligation to vaccinate children – but vaccinations are possible from the age of 5

However, there is no compulsory vaccination for children in Germany. It’s different with adults, of course. While a nationwide vaccination requirement for people over the age of 18 was rejected, the politics have now agreed on compulsory vaccination from the age of 60, which should apply from October 2022. Meanwhile, Minister of Health leads Karl Lauterbach (SPD) his Swerving course regarding quarantine after corona infection away.

Despite the enormous occurrence of Omikron, there is only a recommendation for children to have a corona vaccination. This has been in place for children from the age of twelve since September 2021, again by the Stiko. At this point, the Federal Ministry of Health knows how to provide information about the possible side effects of a vaccination.

Side effects of a corona vaccination in children: hardly any fever, rather tiredness and pain at the injection site

In this case, observed vaccination reactions in the pivotal study in children aged five to eleven years are discussed. These are similar to those found in people aged 12 and over. As the most common Side effects after a corona vaccination the following local reactions were listed:

Pain at the vaccination site (80% chance)

Tiredness/fatigue (50% chance)

Headache (30% chance)

Redness and swelling at the vaccination site (20 percent chance)

Body aches (10 percent chance)

Systemic reactions, however, rarely occurred in the children as a result of the corona vaccination. This includes, among other things Fever, chills or enlarged lymph nodes, which are more likely to occur in adults after a corona vaccination. In the case of children, however, the study never achieved a value greater than ten percent.

Corona vaccination in children to contain omicron: If the youngest suffer from vaccination damage, the law can be used

Regardless of whether the Stiko recommended the corona vaccination for children or not: anyone who suffers vaccination damage from the injection against the virus will receive it on request, care according to the Federal Care Act. However, this does not apply to application errors by doctors or errors by the respective pharmaceutical company.

If children have received their corona vaccination, parents can manage the corresponding digital proof either in the CovPass app or in the Corona warning app. Easy as pie, so to speak.