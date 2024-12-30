He kings roscón It is, without a doubt, the quintessential Christmas sweet. For these holidays, the Spanish Association of the Bakery, Pastry and Pastry Industry (Asemac) estimates that 30 million rosconeswhich would mean an increase of between 1,000,000 and 1,400,000 more units compared to the previous year.

Therefore, unless we start kneading and baking in our own home, it is vital to find a good place to purchase this product. And this is where the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) appears—like every year—to shed light.

Of all the rankings that the OCU periodically prepares, that of the roscón de Reyes is one of the most anticipated. In this study, the organization analyzes the composition of the buns sold in the main supermarket chains, as well as their nutritional value, the quality of the ingredients, the presence of additives, the degree of processing and the labeling information. And of course, its tasting.

Creams without cream

Of the 15 products analyzed, the organization has confirmed that six of the selected roscones once again replace all or part of the cream in the filling with other fats, in this case cheaper vegetables, such as palm, coconut, rapeseed or palm kernel fat. This circumstance occurs specifically in the roscones of the BM, Carrefour, Dulcesol Black, El Horno de Aldi, Hacendado and HiperUsera brands.

Additionally, OCU continues to detect a excessive presence of additives: 15 on average, with some brands reaching 20 different additives. “Unfortunately, it is common to find all kinds of colorings (especially in candied fruit), preservatives, emulsifiers and texturing agents, often added in order to withstand the freezing and subsequent thawing to which they have been subjected. A treatment that would explain why the almond is in many cases soft instead of crunchy,” explains the organization.

In this sense, OCU recommends always checking the labeling and rejecting vegetable fats such as palm, palm kernel, coconut or rapeseed as much as possible; Instead, he recommends prioritizing those whose filling is exclusively whipped cream and the bun is made with butter.

Which are the best

Regarding the tasting test, the OCU panel of pastry chefs warns that very few buns resemble the traditional roscón, being more usually a light brioche. The best in supermarkets are, according to this panel, those with light citrus aromas and, above all, those made with butter.

Consequently, OCU highlights four good roscones among the 15 analyzed. The first for its good quality and its tastingthe others for their best quality/price ratio:

Roscón with cream El Obrador The English Court . Price: €17.50/850g (€20.58/kg). Overall score: 70 points out of 100 (70/100). Tasting: Well fermented bun with pearl sugar, soft texture. Good smell of pastries. Good tasting cream, pastries where you can appreciate the butter, tender, balanced aromas.

. Price: €17.50/850g (€20.58/kg). Overall score: 70 points out of 100 (70/100). Tasting: Well fermented bun with pearl sugar, soft texture. Good smell of pastries. Good tasting cream, pastries where you can appreciate the butter, tender, balanced aromas. Roscón with cream La Cestera Lidl . Price: €8.99/750g (€11.99/kg). Overall rating: 68/100. Tasting: well-fermented bun of good size, with abundant pearl sugar and soft texture. Good smell of pastries, balanced cream of sweetness, the bun is tasty, with a balanced orange blossom flavor.

. Price: €8.99/750g (€11.99/kg). Overall rating: 68/100. Tasting: well-fermented bun of good size, with abundant pearl sugar and soft texture. Good smell of pastries, balanced cream of sweetness, the bun is tasty, with a balanced orange blossom flavor. Roscón with cream El Horno Real Day . Price: €9.99/900g (€11.10/kg). Overall rating: 66/100. Tasting: Well fermented bun, soft texture. It has two layers of filling. Good smell of pastries. Good tasting cream, balanced aromas.

. Price: €9.99/900g (€11.10/kg). Overall rating: 66/100. Tasting: Well fermented bun, soft texture. It has two layers of filling. Good smell of pastries. Good tasting cream, balanced aromas. Roscón with cream Obrador Savemore. Price: €8.99/800g (€11.24/kg). Overall rating: 64/100. Tasting: Well fermented and somewhat elastic bun, soft texture. Good smell of pastries, where citrus stands out. Good tasting cream, balanced aromas.