two days ago, konami had a triumphant return with the announcements of the saga of Metal Gear Solid, since a collection was announced that will arrive this year, as well as a remake of the most popular video game in the saga. However, with the latter there are many doubts about it, especially about who is the development team behind it.

Faced with constant questions, the owner of the franchise herself has commented that those who are working on the project are neither more nor less than a team of internal developers. But it was also stated that Virtuos is collaborating together, hinting that the rumors of this title in the end were completely correct by insiders.

The company in question is not new to the industry, having worked on other fairly prominent titles, with help provided to Sony, Square Enix, Platinum Games And till FromSoftware. Recently, they were the most responsible for bringing Nier: Automata on Nintendo Switchpassing the code in its entirety and adapting it to the laptop.

Regarding release dates for the title, they are still uncertain, and it is that for now there has been no talk of the time they have been creating the work itself. Of course, details emerged about preserving history faithfully to what was created by Hideo Kojima at the time, also the return of some voice actors to play their characters.

Remember that the game will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Push Square

Editor’s note: In the end, the insiders were right, since it has been a year since the subject was being discussed constantly. Although they failed on consoles, since they mentioned that it would be a PS5 exclusive.