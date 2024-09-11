Just as the Mexican State provides different types of scholarships to reduce school dropouts at all levels, there are also private entities that have this type of financing for preschool, primary and secondary school students.

And one of those particulars is the Telmex-Telcel Foundation of businessman Carlos Slim, which gives 1,500 a month and a laptop to students that meet the necessary requirements for this.

Requirements

If you want to receive, from the Telmex-Telcel Foundation, more than a thousand pesos a month and a laptop, you must meet the following requirements: requirements:

*Be a regular undergraduate, master’s or doctoral student.

*Maintain a 9.0 GPA for the duration of the scholarship.

*Register for the call for applications that is published once a year in September.

At this point it should be noted that since the Telmex-Telcel Foundation has agreements with different educational institutions, the requirements they request may vary, that is, be different from those mentioned above, although generally these are maintained.

To apply for the Telmex Foundation scholarship for higher education The following steps must be followed:

*Fill out the online application.

*When completing the application, you will need to attach the following documentation in PDF format:

+Proof of studies with start and end dates of the course.

+Proof of the total number of periods in the study plan.

+Recent color child photograph.

+CURP.

+Birth certificate.

+Proof of address.

+Printed scholarship application.

+Scholarship request letter.

It should be noted that by 2024 The application process for the Telmex-Telcel Scholarship for university education will take place from September 1 to 30 for family members of company employeesFor those who do not have family members in the company, registration closed on August 23 of this year.

Now, once the Telmex-Telcel Scholarship application process has begun, the Foundation team will tell the person the steps to follow to continue with it, since some points may be modified in each call for applications.

Which students with a 9.0 GPA can get a $1,500 SCHOLARSHIP and a FREE laptop in September?/Photo: Pixabay

In general, The results of the Telmex Scholarship are given by email, between 3 and 4 months after having started the application process for this economic benefit..