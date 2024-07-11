Next Friday, July 12, 2024, on the Caliente stadium field, the Xolos from Tijuanaled by Professor Juan Carlos Osorio, will receive a visit from the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajaraled by Argentine Fernando Gago, for the match corresponding to the second day of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara began the 2024 Apertura tournament by hosting Diablos Rojos del Toluca. The match ended in a goalless draw, so next Friday they will try to collect their first three points of the semester.
The Xolos de Tijuana, for their part, made their debut in the Apertura 2024 with a surprising away victory against the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro. Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio, who had not coached in Mexico since his time with the National Team, will seek to start his border adventure with two consecutive victories.
Goalie: ‘Tala’ Rangel
Defenses: ‘Tiba’ Sepulveda, Chiquete Orozco, Alan Mozo and Jose Castillo
Midfielders: Erick Gutierrez, Fernando Beltran and Roberto Alvarado
Forwards: Pavel Perez, ‘Cone’ Brizuela and Ricardo Marin
Goalie: J. Rodriguez
Defenses: Mejia Montoya, Balanta, Gomez and Diaz
Holding midfielders: Rivera and Madrigal
Attacking midfielders: Alvarez, Reynoso and Blanco
Forward: Carlos Gonzalez
The last time these two teams met was on matchday three of the 2024 Clausura tournament. The match took place at the Caliente stadium and ended in a one-goal draw.
You can enjoy this match on Fox Sports 3. If you want to watch the game from your computer, tablet or cell phone, the streaming channel that will broadcast it will be Fox Premium.
