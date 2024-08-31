🗣️ Paunović secured Nahuel Guzmán’s starting spot:

“As soon as Nahuel is available again he will be the starter, I don’t want any debate about the goals. Regarding Tapia, a young goalkeeper who counts in the youth rule, his minutes can contribute but he has to earn them.” pic.twitter.com/lDIZFnDA6K

— PressPort (@PressPortmx) July 5, 2024