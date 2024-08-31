Next Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. (Mexico time), the UANL Tigers will visit the UNAM Pumasfor the match corresponding to matchday number six of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The last time these two teams met was on matchday five of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 2-2. The match took place on the field of the ‘Volcán’ Universitario.
Tigers: Fernando Tapia; Jesus Garza, Guido Pizarro, Joaquim and Javier Aquino; Fernando Gorriaran and Rafael Carioca; Uriel Antuna, Sebastian Cordova and Diego Lainez; Nicolas Ibanez
UNAM Pumas: Julio Gonzalez; Pablo Bennevendo, Nathan, Lisandro Magallan, Ruben Duarte; Piero Quispe, Jose Caicedo; Jorge Ruvalcaba, Ignacio Pussetto, Cesar Huerta, Angel Rico
You can enjoy this match on open television, through Channel 5. Or if you prefer TUDN, the match will also be part of its programming. As for streaming, the ViX platform will be in charge of broadcasting the game between Pumas and Tigres.
The match against Pumas de la UNAM will be special for Tigres fans. After this match, the goalkeeper of the feline team: Nahuel Guzmán Palomeque, would have already served his eleven-match suspension, so he would be available to Veljko Paunovic.
It should be remembered that the Serbian coach was clear and forceful in assuring that the Tigres UANL goal had an owner. That as soon as the Argentine footballer became an eligible player again, he would be the starter.
