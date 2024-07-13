Next Sunday, July 14, at 9:00 p.m., the Spanish national team will face England in the final of Euro 2024 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. The tournament, which began on June 14 with a match between Germany and Scotland, thus closes with a final in Berlin that is sure to be very close and between two of the top favorites to win the trophy.
Spain reached the final after beating France 2-1 in the semi-finals, in a match where Lamine Yamal showed that age is nothing more than a number and carried the national team on his back, while England beat the Netherlands 2-1 with a goal in stoppage time, in a match where the English improved considerably compared to their last matches. Both teams have shown a high level of competition and a match full of emotions is expected.
Goalie: Unai Simon
Defenses: Daniel Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella
Midfielders: Fabian, Rodri, Dani Olmo
Forwards: Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal, Alvaro Morata
Goalie: Jordan Pickford
Defenses: John Stones, Marc Guehi, Kyle Walker
Midfielders: Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Bukayo Saka, Kieran Trippier, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham
Forward: Harry Kane
The last time the senior men’s national teams of Spain and England met was on 15 October 2018 in a UEFA Nations League match. England won that encounter 3-2 at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville.
In Spain, the final can be seen live on La 1 de TVE and streaming on RTVE Play. In Argentina, it will be broadcast on Star+ Argentina, in Mexico on Sky HD and in the United States on Foxsports.com. Don’t miss this exciting match that will decide the European champion.
