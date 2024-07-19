Last Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 9:00 p.m., the UANL Tigers They received a visit from the Águilas del América, for the match corresponding to the third day of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
Against all odds, the university team from Nuevo León took the victory, thus breaking a streak of thirteen games without being able to beat the blue-creams. The goal of the night was scored by Marcelo Flores, in the eighty-seventh minute of the match.
Now, Tigres UANL’s mind is set on the match next Saturday, July 20, when they visit the TSM stadium field to face Santos Laguna, in the duel corresponding to matchday number four of the Mexican championship.
Considering what Tigres has shown in these last matches, it would not be strange if Veljko Paunovic decided to start with a club veteran on the bench: André-Pierre Gignac. He already did it in matchday two, against Atlas. In matchday one and in this last match against América, the Frenchman started as a starter, it is true, but he did not play the full ninety minutes.
His place will be taken by Nicolás Ibáñez, who scored a goal in the second match and looks pretty good when he is alone in Tigres’ attack. The duo with André-Pierre Gignac in a kind of double nine, does not end up fitting together.
The last time Saints Laguna faced the Tigres de la UANL, it was on February 10, 2024, in the match corresponding to the sixth day of the 2024 Clausura tournament. On that occasion, Tigres beat the team from Laguna 3-0, with a double from former Santos player: Juan Brunetta.
In Mexico, the match can be followed live on the VIX Premium platform, in addition to the TUDN and Canal Cinco channels.
