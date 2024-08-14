This Friday, August 16, the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX will resume with the match between Puebla and Monterrey, corresponding to matchday 16 of the competition that has been brought forward from the date initially scheduled.
The date of this duel was changed because both teams were eliminated in the group stage of the Leagues Cup 2024 and the MX league is looking for the tournament not to be stopped for a month as happened in last year’s edition.
The Camoteros showed a poor version in the 2024 Leagues Cup and will seek to regain some confidence when they host Rayados at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.
Monterrey has one of the most powerful rosters in the entire Liga MX, but is currently in crisis due to the poor results achieved in the last year.
Below we tell you where you can watch the match between Puebla and Monterrey.
The duel between Puebla and Rayados de Monterrey can be seen on open television on Azteca 7.
If for some reason you cannot watch this broadcast, remember that you can also follow the match through the VIX streaming platform in its Premium version.
The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m.
