Chivas de Guadalajara will seek to continue climbing positions in the general table of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The Rebaño Sagrado will face FC Juárez this Saturday, August 31 at the Akron Stadium.
In their last five matches, Chivas de Guadalajara has three wins, one draw and one loss to the Bravos. The most recent victory of the team from the border region dates back to the distant Clausura 2021 tournament.
Chivas comes into this match in ninth place, with eight points, while FC Juárez is in second to last place with just one point in five games played.
Below we tell you what alternatives you will have to be able to watch the duel between Chivas and FC Juárez on matchday 6 of the Apertura 2024.
Chivas de Guadalajara is currently in a dispute over its broadcasting rights. After its contract with Televisa expired, the Rebaño Sagrado’s matches were supposed to be broadcast exclusively through the Amazon Prime Video platform.
However, the situation has not yet been resolved and everything indicates that all of Chivas de Guadalajara’s home games in the Apertura 2024, including the duel against Bravos de Juárez, will be broadcast exclusively through Chivas TV.
