Xolos de Tijuana and Monterrey will face each other in a match corresponding to matchday 5 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. This match will mark the beginning of the Martín Demichelis era at the helm of Rayados.
The Monterrey team arrives at this match as the leaders of the competition, with 12 points in five matches played, while the border team has 10 points to place fifth.
This match is expected to be one of the most intense and even of the fifth round of the Apertura 2024. Xolos has had a noticeable improvement since the arrival of Juan Carlos Osorio, while Rayados has one of the most complete squads in Mexican soccer.
Below we tell you through which media and channels you can watch this match between Xolos and Monterrey.
Xolos de Tijuana is one of the teams that changed television networks for the Apertura 2024 tournament. Starting this semester, the canine team’s matches will be broadcast exclusively through Caliente TV platforms.
This match can be watched on Caliente TV’s YouTube channel, as well as on its website and mobile app, all for free.
Rayados de Monterrey’s superiority has been clear in their five most recent clashes against Xolos de Tijuana: the Monterrey team has four wins and only one draw.
