Santos Laguna and Monterrey will star in one of the most interesting matches of the entire 7th day of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. Both northern teams are experiencing contrasting situations: Rayados arrive at this match in fifth place in the general table, while the Guerreros are in 15th place.
In their last five meetings, Monterrey has taken the advantage against the Laguna team. Rayados has three consecutive victories, one draw and only one loss against Santos.
Martín Demichelis had a couple of weeks to work with his team in search of their first victory of their process.
There is a strong regional rivalry between these two teams, so an intense and even duel is expected beyond what the standings may indicate.
Below we tell you how you can watch the duel between these two teams.
Santos Laguna will host Rayados de Monterrey next Saturday, September 14 at 9:00 p.m. at the Corona Stadium.
The match will be broadcast exclusively through the VIX streaming platform in its Premium version.
Despite their poor start in the Apertura 2024, Santos Laguna is coming off a 3-2 win against Necaxa on matchday 6.
In their most recent match, Rayados lost 1-2 to the Diablos Rojos de Toluca.
