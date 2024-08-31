Next Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., the Monterrey Football Club will host the Diablos Rojos del Toluca on the BBVA stadium field for the match corresponding to matchday six of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The last time these two teams met was on matchday seven of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended in a goalless draw. The match also took place on the BBVA stadium pitch.
Monterrey: E. Andrada, E. Aguirre, S. Medina, H. Moreno, G. Arteaga, J. Rodríguez, J. Cortizo, J. Corona, I. Fimbres, G. Berterame, B. Vázquez.
Goalie: Tiago Volpi; Luan Garcia, Bruno Mendez, Jesus Gallardo, Brian Garcia; Marcel Ruiz, Claudio Baeza, Alexis Vega; ‘Canelo’ Angulo, Maxi Araujo, Paulinho Dias
You can enjoy this match on Canal 5. Or, if you prefer to enjoy the game via streaming, the Vix platform will also include it in its programming.
90min has been reporting to you for weeks about Monterrey’s plans for the closing of the transfer market. The club wanted to sign a national midfielder, and although they were unable to obtain Orbelín’s letter as they had sought for three months, yesterday, in the face of panic buying, the Monterrey team has secured the signing of Fidel Ambriz from León. Now, the Rayados’ sporting department will move its pieces to close the arrival of an international attacker and the most advanced name is Lucas Ocampos.
#streaming #platform #broadcast #Monterrey #Toluca #Matchday #Apertura
Leave a Reply