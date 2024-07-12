Next Friday, July 12, at 9:05 p.m., theUANL TigersThey will visit the Jalisco stadium to face the Atlas of Guadalajara in the match corresponding to matchday two of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
Tigres began the 2024 Apertura tournament with a 1-0 victory against Hidrorayos del Necaxa. The French scorer: André-Pierre Gignac, was the one who scored the goal from the penalty spot. Atlas, for its part, began the semester by tying 2-2 against Bravos de Ciudad Juárez, so they will surely take to the field in search of their first three wins in the 2024 Apertura tournament.
Goalie: Fernando Tapia
Defenses: Javier Aquino, Guido Pizarro, Diego Reyes and Jesus Angulo
Holding midfielders: Rafael Carioca and Fernando Gorriaran
Attacking midfielders: Ozziel Herrera, Sebastian Cordova and Juan Brunetta
Forward: André-Pierre Gignac
It should be noted that Diego Lainez is already training alongside his teammates, after facing a serious injury that left him out of the 2024 Copa América, so he will be a replacement option for Veljko Paunovic.
Goalie: J. Hernandez
Defenses: E. Zaldívar, H. Nervo, A. Mora and L. Reyes
Midfielders: A. Rocha, V. Rios and C. Guillen
Attackers: J. Murillo, R. Lozano and E. Aguirre.
The last time Tigres and Atlas faced each other, the match took place on the field of the ‘Volcán’ Universitario stadium, and ended in a 1-1 draw. On this occasion, Atlas and Tigres will star in a vibrant match that you can enjoy on TUDN, Canal 5 and VIX Premium.
There was talk that TV Azteca would try to buy the broadcast rights to accompany Tigres on their first Friday night since their alliance with Ajusco, but this remained only rumors.
