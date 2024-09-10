After the match against New Zealand, it is now the turn of Canada as synod of the Selection of Mexicowho will face the team of Concacaf that had the best performance in the America’s Cup and who left great impressions in the two games he played against Argentina.
As one of the main powers in the area, the Canadian team will be the first major rival in this new process led by Javier Aguirreso most likely the Aztec Selection present your best eleven available in this FIFA date.
On the other hand, Canada arrives after facing USA in the first game of this FIFA date, so most likely the coach, Jesse Marschmake some rotations of some of your main targets.
He Mexico vs Canada match will this be Tuesday, September 10 at 6:30 p.m. in Mexico City. It will be held in the AT&T Stadiumhome of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas.
The next thing you need to know is that the game will be broadcast by open television in Mexico, both in TUDN as in TV Azteca Sportsso it will be completely free for Aztec fans.
You can watch the Mexican National Team in online streaming by ViX in its free versionas well as by the application and the page TV Azteca Sports websitealso for free, so you only need to have a device or television with internet access to watch Javier Aguirre’s third stage against the Three.
The possible lineup for Mexico vs Canada:
Luis Malagon as a goalkeeper; Julian Araujo, Cesar Montes, Johan Vazquez and Jesus Gallardo as defenses; Luis Romo, Luis Chavez and Orbelin Pineda in the midfield; Cesar Huerta, Santi Gimenez and Julian Quinones in the front.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
More news about the Mexican national team
#streaming #platform #Mexico #Canada #match #Heres #watch #LIVE
Leave a Reply