We have selected a few fat station wagons on Marktplaats, for fathers who also give themselves something.

Once you have started a family, you are forced to buy a practical car. Practical is usually the opposite of fun, but we have good news: there are cars that are both fun and practical. And affordable too.

On the occasion of Father’s Day, we therefore once again scoured Marktplaats, looking for a large station. We will omit the RS6s and C 63 AMGs. We stick to station wagons that are accessible to the ordinary family man and are still a lot of fun.

€7,945 – 159,876km

You already have a special station wagon for well under 10 grand. You don’t see a Mondeo ST220 every day. In silver it does not stand out enormously, but the bumpers, exhausts and the beautiful 18-inch rims betray that this is not a home-garden-and-kitchen-Mondeo is. Under the hood is a thick V6 with 220 226 hp. This copy is equipped with a red interior (always good) and has just under 160,000 km on the clock.

€16,999 – 233,839

A Passat is no longer popular nowadays, let alone a Passat with a big engine. It was different in 2008, when Volkswagen simply supplied the Passat with a 299 hp VR6. This not only gives you a smooth station, but also one with a very nice soundtrack.

Offer – 179,889 km

The Insignia OPC is still so old, but this was another era before Opel. The model and the entire OPC department no longer exist. Unlike the cars above, this Insignia OPC has a nice popping color. That is also best on a car with 325 hp and 400 Nm of torque.

€17,500 – 129,124 km

Come on then, we’re also adding a Volvo: the first generation V70R, which was of course a further development of the 850 R. This beautiful example is finished in Coral Red and has 129,124 km on the counter. Take it easy for a while, because this V70 actually still needs to be broken in.

€10,500 – 279,068 km

The Subaru Impreza WRX Wagon is not the most practical station wagon, but it is one of the coolest. So we couldn’t leave this opportunity unmentioned. This copy is extra special, because it has been tackled by Prodrive. They have ensured that the boxer engine delivers 270 hp and 420 Nm of torque. There are a lot of kilometers on it and the steering wheel is on the wrong side, but that should not spoil the fun. With this station wagon you really have something special.

Which of these five occasions do you see as a Father’s Day present to yourself? Please let us know in the comments!

