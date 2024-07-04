NY.- Organizers in Arizona and Nebraska delivered more than enough signatures Wednesday to ask voters about abortion in the November election, if a sufficient number of them are considered valid.

There are now five states where election officials are validating signatures on anti-abortion measures.

They are already included in five others, plus a sixth state where an amendment could prohibit discrimination based on “pregnancy outcomes.”

A campaign in yet another state is trying to gather enough signatures by Friday to add it to the ballot.

The U.S. Supreme Court eliminated abortion rights nationwide in a 2022 ruling that sparked nationwide pressure for voters to decide.

Since the ruling, most Republican-controlled states have enacted new abortion restrictions, including 14 that ban it at every stage of pregnancy.

Most states governed by Democrats have enacted laws or executive orders to protect access.

Voters in seven states that have held abortion ballots since 2022 — California, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, Ohio and Vermont — side with abortion-rights supporters.

Which ones will include it on the 2024 ballots?

In Colorado, a vote is being asked to include abortion protections in the state Constitution, including making it covered by Medicaid and private health insurance.

In Florida, there will be a vote on the legalization of abortion.

Maryland voters will be asked this year whether they support including abortion rights in the state Constitution.

The same will happen in Nevada.

In South Dakota, voters will decide whether to ban restrictions on abortion in the first trimester of pregnancy.

In Arizona, voters will be asked if they agree with access to abortion.

Arkansas must collect 91,000 signatures by Friday to allow abortion in many cases.

The other states that will also include the consultation on the ballots are Missouri, Montana and Nebraska.