Amute Stadium (Irún)
It is currently known as Stadium Gal. It has been the stage of the final on two occasions (1914 and 1915)
AMAIA ZABALO
DAILY AS
Pigeon shooting (Madrid)
Hosted the final twice (1905 and 1910)
Romareda Stadium (Zaragoza)
He has lived the Cup final three times (1983, 1987 and 1996)
JOSE ANIES
DAILY AS
Hipódromo de la Castellana (Madrid)
It hosted the Cup final three times (1903, 1906 and 1907)
Camp Nou Stadium (Barcelona)
It has been the stadium of the cup final four times (1963, 1970, 2010 and 2015)
David ramos
Getty Images
O’Donnell Stadium (Madrid)
It was the stadium of the final four times (1908, 1909, 1913 and 1918)
La Escopidora Stadium (Barcelona)
It was the stadium of the final four times (1912, 1913, 1916 and 1917)
La Cartuja Stadium (Seville)
It has hosted the final four times (1999, 2001, 2020 and will host the one in 2021)
Quality Sport Images
Getty Images
Chamartín Stadium (Madrid)
It was the stadium of the final five times (1931, 1932, 1936, 1941 and 1942)
Montjuic Stadium (Barcelona)
Hosted the final eight times (1930, 1933, 1934, 1939, 1944, 1945, 1946 and 1957)
Mestalla Stadium (Valencia)
He has lived the Cup final ten times (1926, 1929, 1936, 1990, 1993, 1998, 2000, 2009, 2011 and 2014)
Vicente Calderón Stadium (Madrid)
Hosted the final on a total of fourteen occasions (1973, 1974, 1975, 1977, 1979, 1981, 1986, 1989, 1994, 2005, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2017)
JAVIER GANDUL
DAILY AS
Santiago Bernabéu Stadium (Madrid)
It is the stadium that has hosted the Cup final the most times in history. A total of thirty-six times (from 1948 to 1954, 1955, 1956, from 1958 to 1962, from 1964 to 1969, 1971, 1972, 1976, 1978, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1988, 1991, 1992, 1995, 1997 , 2002, 2006, 2007 and 2013)
JAVIER GANDUL
DAILY AS
