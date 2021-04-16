Amute Stadium (Irún) It is currently known as Stadium Gal. It has been the stage of the final on two occasions (1914 and 1915) Photo:

AMAIA ZABALO

April 17, 2021

April 17, 2021



Pigeon shooting (Madrid) Hosted the final twice (1905 and 1910) Photo:

.

April 17, 2021

April 17, 2021



Romareda Stadium (Zaragoza) He has lived the Cup final three times (1983, 1987 and 1996) Photo:

JOSE ANIES

April 17, 2021

April 17, 2021



Hipódromo de la Castellana (Madrid) It hosted the Cup final three times (1903, 1906 and 1907) Photo:



April 17, 2021

April 17, 2021



Camp Nou Stadium (Barcelona) It has been the stadium of the cup final four times (1963, 1970, 2010 and 2015) Photo:

David ramos

Getty Images

April 17, 2021

April 17, 2021



O’Donnell Stadium (Madrid) It was the stadium of the final four times (1908, 1909, 1913 and 1918) Photo:



April 17, 2021

April 17, 2021



La Escopidora Stadium (Barcelona) It was the stadium of the final four times (1912, 1913, 1916 and 1917) Photo:



April 17, 2021

April 17, 2021



La Cartuja Stadium (Seville) It has hosted the final four times (1999, 2001, 2020 and will host the one in 2021) Photo:

Quality Sport Images

Getty Images

April 17, 2021

April 17, 2021



Chamartín Stadium (Madrid) It was the stadium of the final five times (1931, 1932, 1936, 1941 and 1942) Photo:



April 17, 2021

April 17, 2021



Montjuic Stadium (Barcelona) Hosted the final eight times (1930, 1933, 1934, 1939, 1944, 1945, 1946 and 1957) Photo:



April 17, 2021

April 17, 2021



Mestalla Stadium (Valencia) He has lived the Cup final ten times (1926, 1929, 1936, 1990, 1993, 1998, 2000, 2009, 2011 and 2014) Photo:



April 17, 2021

April 17, 2021



Vicente Calderón Stadium (Madrid) Hosted the final on a total of fourteen occasions (1973, 1974, 1975, 1977, 1979, 1981, 1986, 1989, 1994, 2005, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2017) Photo:

JAVIER GANDUL

April 17, 2021

April 17, 2021


