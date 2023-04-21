It is not for us to tell you how warm it is on the streets and how many holidays in nature are already looming. Someone will go to the country or out of town to fry meat or smoke fish with that same drop dead smell. Someone will ride a bike and go to a park or forest to breathe in nature. Someone will generally wave to the south, where the weather is no longer just warm, but hot and you can recharge the sun on the beach.

And in each of these cases, the situation spices up for the better what? That’s right – good background music. Preferably not from squeaky (even if expensive) smartphones, which often can’t even overcome background noise on the street, not to mention a light wind, but something more decent at hand. That is a bluetooth speaker.

Speakers today are just an abyss, for every taste and size – you can even take giant figs the size of a decent travel suitcase. But these are already extremes – if you don’t have a concert for dozens of people, a small speaker at a high volume will suffice (or a large one at a low one, but why do you need a big one then?).

What to take? Speakers from obscure manufacturers that you first heard about? Well, you can, but in the characteristics they shamelessly lie there, and the sound quality will be slightly better than the smartphone speakers, not to mention reliability. If you choose something eminent, it is usually very expensive in terms of a watt of column power.

Therefore, we have here a new HONOR CHOICE column, which has an adequate price and an experienced manufacturer, that is, everything should be tip-top in terms of price and quality balance. But we need to check – this is what we will do now.

Specifications