The Public Service of State Employment (SEPE) is an agency that is responsible for gManage all public functions associated with unemployment benefits, training courses or professional orientation, among other tasks. Most of the procedures that can be carried out in their offices require an appointment, especially at present due to the pandemic.

“Due to the health and safety protocols implemented in the face of COVID-19, face-to-face attention to the public in benefit offices is carried out with the existing limitations in the current situation and always by appointment”, The entity explains on its website. These are some of the cases in which an appointment is usually required to carry out the procedure in person.

– Order the contributory unemployment benefit, better known as ‘unemployment’.

– Request the unemployment benefit (Active insertion income, subsidy for people over 52, 45, among others).

– Ask information or query of doubt envelope benefits and subsidies.

– Change bank details where the payment of the benefit is received.

– Perform the payment of undue charges by ERTE

– Perform the delivery of documentation for the approval of grants.

How to make an appointment?

The appointment can be requested in two ways. First, by phone, by calling 91 273 83 84, which has a 24-hour schedule from Monday to Sunday. Once we call, we will have to indicate the number assigned to the process you want to do and type the Postal codehe and he identification document. Then, from the SEPE, they will grant a date and time for the appointment at the closest office. Second, the appointment can be requested online at the SEPE Electronic Office. Within the headquarters the system will first ask to enter the Postal Code where you want to carry out the procedure and the identification document (DNI, NIE, NIF). Below you will have to select that kind of Procedure you want to do. Next, you will have to choose the day and time to which you want to go to carry out the procedure. Finally, the user has to indicate your mobile phone number and email to notify that the appointment was successful.

In which cases is it not necessary to make an appointment?

There are also some procedures for which it is not necessary to make an appointment, such as the renewal of the job application, or sealing the unemployment. To do this, all you have to do is Go to the renewal day from 09:00 to 14:00. In addition, the administration makes it available to citizens to seal the strike online.

In any case, it must be taken into account that This procedure is managed mainly by the regional employment offices with the exception of Ceuta and Melilla, which are managed by the SEPE.

Procedures that can be done online

However, due to the pandemic, the SEPE has enabled in its Electronic Headquarters the possibility that most of the procedures can be carried out from home via the Internet, without the need to travel or need an appointment.

These are the operations that can be done online:

– Request Y recognition from unemployment benefits.

– Request a extension of the subsidy.

– Consultation data and receipt of its provision.

– Calculate the amount of the benefit with the autocalculation program of the SEPE.

– Obtain a performance certificate.

– Annual income statement for subsidies for people over 52 years of age.

– Modification of bank and domiciliary details.

– Cancel the benefit.

– Send application withdrawal.

– check of electronic documents.