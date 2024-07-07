Each July 7ththe Catholic Church celebrates the feast of San Fermin.

What saint does the Catholic Church celebrate on July 7?

San Fermin born in Pamplona, Spainin the 3rd century. He was the son of the senator Firmus, an important Roman citizen converted to Christianity by Saint Honest, disciple of Saint SaturninusFermín was baptized by Saint Saturninus and, after receiving a solid Christian education, was ordained a priest at the age of 24.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

San Fermin He devoted himself to evangelization in Navarre and other regions of France. Later, he was named bishop of Amiens.

In his pastoral work, he stood out for his missionary fervor, his dedication to prayer and his love for the poor and needy.

Sto Fermin He died a martyr in 303 during the persecutions against Christians, being beheaded in Amiens, France. His cult spread rapidly and he became one of the most venerated saints in Navarre and throughout the world. Spain.

Where is the largest celebration in honor of San Fermín held?

The largest celebration in honor of San Fermin takes place in Pamplona, Spainknown worldwide as “San Fermin”. This festival takes place from 6 to 14 July and is famous for the bull runs, where bulls run through the streets of the city, as well as for the processions, religious events, cultural and festive activities.

Where in Mexico is the largest celebration held in honor of San Fermín?

In Mexico, celebrations in honor of San Fermin They are not as well known or widespread as in Spain. However, some communities of Navarrese origin or with devotion to the saint may hold masses and celebrations in his honor. It is important to check with local parishes for details on possible events.

What is the most popular prayer to pray to San Fermin?

The most popular prayer to pray to San Fermin is the following:

“O glorious Saint Fermin, example of faith and courage, who gave your life for love of Christ, we ask you to intercede for us before the throne of God. Grant us the strength to remain firm in our faith, the courage to face difficulties and the love to serve our brothers. Through your intercession, obtain for us the graces we need and guide our steps toward eternal life. Amen.”