Saints Justa and Rufina They were two Christian sisters born in Seville, Spainin the 3rd century.

What saint does the Catholic Church celebrate on July 19?

They were potters by profession and lived a simple and pious life. During a festival considered by religious people as pagan in honor of the Goddess Venusthey were asked to make an offering to the Goddess, but They refused because of his strong Christian faith.

Angered by their rejection, the pagans destroyed their business and they, in response, tore down a statue of the Goddess.

This action led to their arrest and being subjected to cruel torture for their faith. Justa was martyred first, dying in prison from the torture. Her body was thrown into a well. Rufina, seeing her sister’s death, was also subjected to torment, including being burned alive and finally beheaded. Their bodies were rescued by other Christians and buried with honor.

The Sisters Justa and Rufina They are venerated as martyrs and protectors of the city of Seville. Their bravery and firmness in faith have made them symbols of Christian resistance in the face of persecution.

Where is the largest celebration held in honor of Saints Justa and Rufina?

The biggest celebration in honor of Saints Justa and Rufina It takes place in Seville, Spain, where they are highly venerated. The Cathedral of Seville and the parish of Omnium Sanctorum, where their relics are found, are important centers of the festivities in their honor. The city celebrates with processions, solemn masses and liturgical acts.

Where in Mexico is the largest celebration held in honor of Saints Justa and Rufina?

In Mexico, there is no widespread national celebration in honor of Saints Justa and Rufinabut some local communities and parishes dedicated to them may hold liturgical acts and minor celebrations in their memory.

What is the most popular prayer to pray to Saints Justa and Rufina?

The most popular prayer to pray to Saints Justa and Rufina is:

“O glorious Saints Justa and Rufina, who courageously defended your faith in Christ even to death, intercede for us before the Lord. Help us to remain firm in our faith and to be courageous in adversity. Protect us and guide us so that, like you, we may live and die in the grace of God. Amen.”