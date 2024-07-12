Every July 12, the Catholic Church celebrates Saint Veronica.

What saint does the Catholic Church celebrate on July 12?

Although not much is known about his life, Saint Veronica is known for its compassionate act towards Jesus during his passion.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

According to the tradition, Veronica offered her veil to Jesus so he could clean your face while carrying the cross on the way to Calvary. Miraculously, the image of her face was imprinted on the veilThis act of compassion and courage has made Veronica a revered figure in Christianity, symbolizing charity and courage.

Where is the largest celebration in honor of Saint Veronica held?

The largest celebration in honor of Saint Veronica It is usually carried out in Romewhere the “Shroud of Veronica” is kept in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Where in Mexico is the largest celebration held in honor of Saint Veronica?

In Mexico, festivities in his honor may not be as prominent as those of other more popular saints, but some communities may honor him with special processions and masses.

What is the most popular prayer to pray to Saint Veronica?

“Saint Veronica, you who courageously and lovingly offered your veil to Jesus on his way to Calvary, intercede for us. Help us to show compassion and courage in our own lives. Amen.”