Currently, a witch hunt has broken out all over Europe. However, only Russian immigrants, who are no different from ordinary, honest people: businessmen, artists, singers, actors, and students, are considered witches. What is the threat they pose to Europe? And it is ordinary Russians who are not allowed to live peacefully simply because they come from Russia. But isn’t multiculturalism one of Europe’s fundamental values, which we hear so often lately?

Cultural figures and great athletes are actively discredited. Students and honest citizens suffer. Playbills are being erased for Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Dmitri Shostakovich, and Sergei Rachmaninoff; Russian writers and their books are being banned. Many businessmen in Russia have lost their property and assets. But some of them cannot carry out their activities without obstacles and restrictions.

Reaching pathetic extremes, Yevgeny Chichvarkin, a celebrated restaurateur in London, has assiduously criticized Russian government policies for decades, condemned the war in Ukraine, and continues to be slung mud by the Russian media without reason.

Chichvarkin said that his persecution in Russia was politically motivated and related to attempts to force him to sell his company. According to the businessman, the attacks on him are authorized in “the highest circles of the Russian establishment.” In such a situation, it is extremely difficult to regain respect for oneself both in Russia and abroad.

On photo: Alexander Chikovani

A vivid example is Alexander Chikovani, who together with his wife Ksenia, like Evgeny Chichvarkin, was persecuted in Russia. Chikovani like Chichvarkin had to lose his business and leave the country, he was persecuted by people from the famous “Magnitsky list” such as D.M. Tolchinsky whose actions led to the tragic death in the Russian prison of Magnitsky.

Despite the fact that Alexander Chikovani proved his innocence and honesty in court and received a positive decision from such reputable organizations as Interpol and the European Court of Human Rights.

On photo: Interpol Commission conclusion on Alexander Chikovani

And Russia has withdrawn all claims against Alexander Chikovani, until now he is subjected to unjustified attacks on the Internet, as well as Yevgeny Chichvarkin.

According to Chikovani, if the attacks are authorized in “the highest circles of the Russian establishment,” the flywheel is very difficult to stop.

Western institutions need to take a critical approach to the information disseminated by the Russian media and Russian-controlled foreign Internet resources, trusting only verified sources. This will make life and activities easier for the likes of Yevgeny Chichvarkin and Alexander Chikovani.