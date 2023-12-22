Colonel Góngora, from the Artillery Academy, proudly displayed his spyglass. Thanks to him, at last, one could read the marks left by the ancient and worn cartouche of the Segovia aqueduct that revealed who, when and why ordered the construction of this impressive work in a municipality which was not among the most important in the Roman Empire. But it was because the nineteenth-century soldier was not very knowledgeable in Latin or because the glass was not powerful enough; what he scribbled on the paper was not enough for the canon Andrés Gómez de Somorrostro ―who had sent the gunner to copy what he saw― decipher a single word. However, there would later be more attempts, such as climbing up with a hydraulic crane to observe it up close, trying to piece together the puzzle of three Latin epigraphic plaques related to the city or opening excavations at one of the ends of the conduit in search of more data.

The historian Domiciana Contreras, on a balcony of her house. Lucia Herránz

These stories, told by Dominica Contreras López de Ayala (Madrid, 83 years old), 10th Marchioness of Lozoya and academic of History and Art of San Quirce, in her book Mystery of the Segovia aqueduct. Vicissitudes and dating (Editorial Almuzara, 2023), are some of the multiple investigations that have been undertaken for centuries to determine the authorship of the most recognizable symbol of the Castilian city. But the most striking and incomprehensible thing is that the definitive answer to the historical question is, according to Contreras, buried between the soccer field of the Claret school in Segovia and the urinals for the players. “I have asked many times to dig it, but the parents don't want to hear or talk about it,” says the academic.

Until now, the most accepted was that the Segovian aqueduct was built during the government of Emperor Trajan (years 53-117). But there have been theories for all tastes. Carlos Fernández Casado, the engineer who restored it decades ago, was convinced that it was the work of Claudio (ages 24-41). The local historian José María Martín, who also took the binoculars like Colonel Góngora to try to decipher the cartouche, thought he read “from Emperor Nerva.” Others, on the contrary, claimed that it was the work of Hadrian (76-118) or Theodosius (347-393), because they had found some coins and archaeological remains from their times at the base.

To complicate everything a little more, Ambrosio de Morales (1513-1591) – historian and archaeologist sent by Philip II to make a list of the artistic, religious or historical riches of his kingdom – reported on an epigraphy supposedly found in Segovia that was It referred to the aqueduct. De Morales, who already had experience in making some historical troubles in the towns he passed through – he found the body of Saint Eufrasio in Valdemao (Lugo), but identified him as bishop of Andújar when he was from Mengíbar -, claimed that the inscription said that It had been built by Lartius Licinius, governor of Hispania. Licinius governed, by order of Vespasian, the province of Tarragona, but he alone governed between 70 and 69 BC. C., the year in which he died from choking on an olive pit.

The Segovia aqueduct, illuminated with candles.

His premature death would therefore reveal when the aqueduct was ordered to be built, the only year he governed the province. But there was a problem: Morales was never in Segovia and never saw the inscription he describes, but rather they told him about it. In fact, the historian Francisco de Masdeu (1744-1817) did not consider it authentic, “because Morales' text is not an epigraphic style.” [de la época de Vespasiano] and it can be presumed as an addition”: he wrote in Latin what he was told was in the original.

Dominica Contreras has now come to the conclusion that Morales was right and that Emperor Vespasian was the one who ordered the construction of the gigantic stone conduit or, at least, gave the go-ahead for Licinius to build it. It is based on the only three known Latin inscriptions related to the aqueduct. The first was inserted in the missing San Juan door, demolished in 1888. The trace of the slab has been lost, although a blurry photo of it remains. In 1804 Father Manuel Cerralbo, from the convent of San Agustín, managed to interpret it by going over the letters with a very soft pencil. It read something like – one line of the four it contained could not be transcribed no matter how much the priest ran the pencil – that “Lartius Licinius, ruling Hispania, ordered the construction of this aqueduct.”

The second document is a bronze found on Melitón Martín Street, which shows that in the reign of Tiberius (42-16 BC) ―emperor before Vespasian― Segovia was already a municipality, so it had the autonomy to build its own buildings. In the time of Licinius, the situation remained the same.

Sculpture of the devil installed in front of the Segovia aqueduct, where the San Juan gate was located in 1888. PABLO MARTIN (EFE)

And the third inscription is the one that appeared directly on the aqueduct and was made up of large golden letters adhered to the stone with lead. As time went by, some fell off, endangering the lives of those who were driving them, so in the 16th century it was decided to tear them all out. Only the perforations that held them to the stone remained.

Both Canon Gómez Somorrostro – with the drawings that Colonel Góngora gave him – and all subsequent scholars attempted to reconstruct the inscription with the marks left by the detached letters. But they were not successful. Until 1992, the Hungarian epigrapher Geza Alföldy and the archaeologist Peter Witte decided to take the bull by the horns. They climbed 20 meters high on a crane to photograph the drillings. They determined that each inscription – there was an identical one on each side – consisted of 131 letters with 26 intermediate points of separation. And so it could be read: “Commanded by the emperor Nerva Trajan, Caesar, Augustus, Germanicus, maximum pontiff, in the second tributary power of him, twice consul, father of the country. Publio Mummio Mummiano and Publio Fabio Taurus of the Flavian municipality of Segovienses restored the aqueduct.” Or what is the same, Trajan did not build it, he only restored it. Therefore, it is prior to him.

Contreras, based on the architectural style of the aqueduct and comparing it with other monuments of the empire, considers that it is a period work of the Flavian family (Vespasian, Domitian and Titus, between the years 69 and 96). Vespasian begins it – this is demonstrated by the inscription on the Gate of Saint John where Licinius is mentioned -, Domitian continues it – nothing is preserved of him because he became a dictator and was killed – and Trajan repairs it (98-117). It is unknown when it was finished, but taking into account that a work of this style required several decades of work, it was perhaps finished during Hadrian's mandate (117-138).

memorial column

Contreras also assures that the column commemorating the beginning of the works is buried at the beginning of the aqueduct, where some sports courts and urinals of the Claret School now stand. “The column could be seen in the 1980s when the school garden was raised to make some sports fields, and it is still there, on fairly free and shallow land, very easy to recover,” he says. “That was tremendous. The workers, when they finished the day, collected sculpture heads, rumps, coins and even a bas-relief that they sold for 30 or 40 euros to interested people. Then they went to have a snack. All of Segovia knew it and an antiques dealer confirmed it to me. Now everything is in private hands,” he says.

And he concludes: “The commemorative column, as well as other elements of this great site, would be very easy to detect using magnetometry, electrical resistance or georadar. It can hold many surprises due to its location next to an exit route from the city. [carretera de La Granja], such as relevant tombs with names. But the Claretians don't want to know anything. I have also told it to the archaeological person in charge of the province. He says it's just a guess. But he is not.” He shrugs his shoulders and narrows his enigmatic blue eyes.

